WATERLOO — A Following Christ program will be offered by St. Francis-St. Clare Parish beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Ministry Center (former St. Mary's School), 35 Center St.
Following Christ is a seven-week series and includes a retreat on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Coordinator Donna Favia explained, "Following Christ involves dynamic teaching and engages in small group discussions about a life of following Jesus Christ."
It is open to people of all faiths or of no faith background.
For more information, contact Favia at (315) 651-4351 or dfavia@dor.org.
