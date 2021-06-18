WATERLOO — The former Living Hope A/G Church building at 10 Chapel St. has reopened as Spirit of Grace Fellowship.
Members and friends attended a special dedication service May 16. Rev. Dale Andrews and Rev. Bruce Green joined the church’s pastor, Terry Akin, for prayer, music, a sermon and Communion. The congregation was encouraged to continue the work of God, loving His people, being unified and continuing to grow.
Spirit of Grace worshiped virtually during the height of the pandemic. The first service in the church’s partially renovated space was Christmas Eve. Since that time, in-person services have been held from 10:30 to 12 noon Sundays, while online services have occurred from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. A children’s program is provided.
Additional programs are being planned.
The church’s desire is to share God’s love with the community through Harmony Food Pantry and the Family Hope Center of Geneva. Members of the congregation plan to continue working with local churches on vacation Bible school, the National Day of Prayer, and Waterloo’s Real Christmas celebration. Spirit of Grace Fellowship contributes to a Syracuse urban ministry, a missionary to South America, and the Samaritan’s Purse children’s shoebox project.
Spirit of Grace Fellowship is a Bible-based Christian church. Find the church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/spiritofgracewaterloo/.