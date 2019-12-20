GENEVA — The Alliance Community Church, 340 W. North St., will show the movie “The Least of These” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
Popcorn will be provided.
Info: (315) 789-8454.
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society museum and office will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
CANANDAIGUA — The Coats for Kids campaign is working to provide winter coats to protect children. New and gently-used coats of all sizes are being collected at the three locations of The Eye Care Center.
WOLCOTT — The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vicky Ramos and Mr. Scott Bischoping as interim superintendents.