GENEVA — Geneva Area Interfaith Council will host its annual Thanksgiving Celebration at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St.
The theme is Creative Community Harvest. The evening will feature performances by youth groups, readings from a variety of faith traditions, music and a drum circle. The speaker will be Gabriela Quintanilla from Rural and Migrant Ministries.
Refreshments will be served.
A freewill offering will support local programs to relieve hunger.
All are welcome.
For more information, contact Marie Milligan, Office of Social Ministry, at (315) 789-7811.