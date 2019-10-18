GENEVA — Geneva Area Interfaith Council will host its annual Thanksgiving Celebration at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St.

The theme is Creative Community Harvest. The evening will feature performances by youth groups, readings from a variety of faith traditions, music and a drum circle. The speaker will be Gabriela Quintanilla from Rural and Migrant Ministries.

Refreshments will be served.

A freewill offering will support local programs to relieve hunger.

All are welcome.

For more information, contact Marie Milligan, Office of Social Ministry, at (315) 789-7811.

