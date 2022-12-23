GENEVA — More than 90% of the voting body at Geneva’s First United Methodist Church agreed to the church joining the Reconciling Ministries Network, a global group of United Methodists seeking justice for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The United Methodist denomination has been embroiled in a heated debate about ordination and marriage rights for those in same-sex relationships. Joining the Reconciling Ministries Network is a way for Geneva First UMC to affirm its commitment to justice and full inclusion in the life of the church for all God’s children, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.
“God created all of us in His image. Who are we to override God?” said Deb McLaughlin, a church member who voted in favor of joining RMN. “I believe it is important for our church to be a member of the Reconciling Ministries Network to show the world that we accept all people, not just some, and to show the love of Jesus Christ.”
“I am so proud of this faith community, and for their holy boldness,” added Pastor Emily Huyge.
Huyge called the vote not an end but a beginning. She said the church is committed to learning more about the needs and concerns of persons who are LGBTQIA+, and about how to best respond to those needs.
“Given all that is going on in the nation and the denomination, this could not have come at a better time,” Huyge said. “And it’s just in time for Christmas. We are so excited to be back together in person, and can’t wait to share that joy with all our neighbors. And this year we can say that we really mean it when we say ‘all’. ”
The Geneva Methodist church, which is at 340 Main St., will have services at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10:30 a.m. Christmas morning.