GENEVA — All children in the Geneva community ages 6 to 12 are invited to participate in vacation Bible school during February break.
The free program runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 to 21 at the Geneva Salvation Army Citadel, 41 North St. Children will explore the Bible through music, games, crafts, and friendship. Snacks will be provided.
Parents should register their children for Vacation Bible School by today, Feb. 14, by emailing emp.geneva@use.salvationarmy.org or calling (315) 789-1055.
The Salvation Army will finish the week with a Family Night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. All families in Geneva can bring the whole family to a free, fun-filled night of games, laughter, snacks and more.