FAYETTE — Harvest Field Baptist Church at 2382 Leader Road will host vacation Bible school fro 6:30-8:30 p.m. daily from July 26-30. It’s open to children 4 years old through seventh grade.
The theme is “Wonder World FunFest — Amazed by Our Extraordinary Savior.” Each night, students will experience a bustling fairground, carnival activities, uplifting music, Bible lessons and treats.
“Vacation Bible school helps school-aged children to understand who Jesus Christ is,” explained Harvest Field Baptist Church Pastor Floyd Marsh. “It also encourages them to live by Christian principles, and teaches them to rely on God’s word every day. Please consider treating your children to this fun-filled and Christ-centered program.”
To register children for vacation Bible school, call the church office at (315) 945-0287 or Rosie Marsh at (315) 945-0629, or visit www.harvestfieldbaptist.org.