CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs of Canandaigua invite the community to attend their May 7 National Day of Prayer event on Facebook Live.
Traditionally, this annual event has been held as a breakfast, but the clubs will now bring the community together in prayer in an alternative virtual format.
Visit the NDOP Canandaigua (National Day of Prayer) Facebook Page from 7 to 8 a.m. on May 7 to view the live event. The event will open and close with Kiwanian Jim Hough. Keynote speaker will be Rotarian Scott Kesel. Mayor Bob Palumbo will bring a Proclamation declaring May 7 to be a Day of Prayer in Canandaigua. Bristol Town Supervisor and Kiwanian Bob Green will provide music. Rotarian Major Dave Rhodes from the Salvation Army will read the prayer for the nation.
Following the live event, people will be able to watch a recorded video of the event from the NDOP Canandaigua Facebook Page.