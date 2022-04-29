CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua will celebrate the 2022 National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 by hosting a breakfast at the American Legion, 454 N. Main St. at 7 a.m.
Tickets to the breakfast event are $12 each and are available at the door. The event is co-sponsored by Canandaigua Rotary.
The program also will be broadcast on Facebook at 11 a.m. the same day. Search for #ndopcanandaigua2022.
This year’s celebration will feature keynote speaker Brenda Ragonesi who will be speaking on the “Faith of Our Fathers.”
For more information, contact Jim Hough at Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua by email at jmhough815@gmail.com.
New members are welcome to learn more about Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua and are invited to be a guest at an upcoming meeting. To learn more, go to CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.