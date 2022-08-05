CANANDAIGUA — With the announcement that the Redemptorist Fathers will no longer offer retreat ministry at Notre Dame Retreat House as of August 2023, a committee of lay individuals from across various faiths is working to reorganize and refocus the current business model and offerings to keep the Finger Lakes’ largest retreat house open.
Founded in 1967 by the Redemptorist Order — a branch of Catholic Priests with their area Province headquartered in Washington, D.C. — Notre Dame Retreat House is nestled on 100 acres overlooking Canandaigua Lake and serves as both an escape and a place of spiritual renewal for Christians of all ages and denominations.
“Due to the shortage of priests, it’s simply impossible for us to maintain the number of Redemptorist Fathers needed to run the place,” said the Rev. Joseph “Frank” Jones, the rector and director at the retreat house. “We welcome this effort by the community to explore possible ways to keep both the doors open and the mission alive for future generations.”
Comprised of businesspeople, retreat participants and faith leaders, the committee is led by Canandaigua residents Paul Peterson and Gary Keating.
“Gary and I have both attended numerous retreats at Notre Dame. It’s hard to quantify what this place has meant to so many,” Peterson said. “I can tell you my relationship with God is so much stronger because of my time spent here, and the response to saving this place has been outstanding. Everyone in the community is invited to join us!”
While still in its earliest stages, the plan of the committee is to introduce new life into the current retreat offerings and explore new concepts for utilizing the nearly 50,000-square-foot complex and extensive walking trails. All plans must receive the blessing of the Redemptorists to ensure the primary mission of Notre Dame Retreat House remains a place of personal reflection.
Those wishing to support this effort are encouraged to visit the website at www.notredameretreat.org. Signing up for one of the retreats currently being offered makes an immediate impact. Donations to the future of Notre Dame are being accepted online through PayPal, Venmo or GoFundMe. Physical checks can be mailed and made out to Notre Dame Retreat House, 5151 Foster Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Footnote your check to “the Future of Notre Dame.”
All donations made to Phase 1 of this restructuring effort will be used for increased marketing efforts and facility improvements.