Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wayne, southeastern Monroe and far north central Ontario Counties through NOON EDT... At 1125 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Rochester, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Rochester, Irondequoit, East Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Brighton, Henrietta, Penfield, Victor, Farmington, Walworth, Mendon, Macedon, Pittsford, West Walworth, Fishers and Rochester General Hospital. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 45 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH