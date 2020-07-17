RUSHVILLE — LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope ladies luncheons are returning.
Diane Drumm will present a program titled "Eternity — Ready or Not" at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
The program and lunch are $12 and will follow state guidelines for social distancing and restaurants. Wear a mask and refrain from hugging.
To make a reservation by Aug. 14, call (585) 554-3400 or email lccmail@letourneau.org.
Reservations are required and attendance will be limited to 50 people.
LeTourneau Christian Center is at 4950 County Road 11.