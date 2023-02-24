Clyde Methodist Church is ‘vital,’ not closing
I have been asked many times recently if my church — the United Methodist Church of Clyde — is closing. I don’t know where the rumor started, but the answer is NO. There are no plans to close our church. Yes, we are dwindling in numbers as are most mainline churches. Yes, we are concerned. But we are not closing.
The Clyde Methodist Church is a vital hub in our community. We are the home of the Senior Nutrition Program, the Bone Builders, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts and the Healing Journeys class. This year we will be the site of the Community Market since the bandstand in the park will be under construction and the mayor is concerned about the safety of the vendors and our community. We are home to the food pantry, have an emergency Blessing Box, a weekly Bible study on Wednesday mornings, and a free meal on the last Saturday of each month.
We have planned a monthly movie night for teens starting in March. We have four or five dinners each year that people look forward to, the Cookie Walk, Tent Sale, and Holiday Sale. Our church is a scheduled lunch stop for the Cycle the Erie Canal bicycle event each summer.
We will celebrate the 200th anniversary of incorporation in November next year. Does this sound like a church closing its doors?
We have an Open House every Sunday at 9 a.m. We welcome all visitors and would be glad to share information about who we are and the programs and services offered here.
The Clyde Methodist Church is NOT closing. Our doors are open for business.
PAM ANSTEE
Chairman of Pastor-Parish Relations Committee