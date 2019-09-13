LYONS — The First Lutheran Church at 35 Board St., will host its annual quilt sale Sept. 26, 27 and 28.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free.
Updated: September 13, 2019 @ 12:51 pm
VICTOR — A Discovering Christ program will be offered Thursday evenings from Sept. 26 to Nov. 14 at St. Patrick's Church, 115 Maple Ave.
GENEVA — Uniting Women in Christ will hold their September gathering at the Alliance Community Church, 340 W. North St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.