LYONS — The Lyons Inter Church Council will again sponsor Soup and Sharing on Tuesdays in March during Lent at member churches in Lyons.
This year's theme is “Following in The Way of the Saints."
A free supper of soup and bread at 5 p.m. will be followed by a short presentation each Tuesday. All are welcome to attend.
Canned goods and/or voluntary contributions to the Lyons Food Cupboard are welcomed.
March 3: Presbyterian and Mt. Zion Baptist at the Presbyterian Church, Broad and Queen streets
March 10: St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Phelps and Holley streets
March 17: First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad St.
March 24: St. Methodist Church, William and Queen streets
March 31: St. John’s Lutheran Church, Spencer and Jackson streets