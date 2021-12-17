LYONS — The annual Lyons Inter Church Council Community Thanksgiving Dinner was held Nov. 19 at the Lyons Community Center.
Lyons United Methodist Church, along with the Grace Episcopal Rural Migrant Ministry, were the hosts this year, with Jenn Lake of the LUMC acting as event coordinator. The kitchen coordinator was Laura Frere, who used donations from the churches, Walmart, Wegmans, and Pactiv in making the meals.
Ninety-five dinners were served in the gymnasium, and 147 meals were delivered to those unable to attend, for a total of 242 meals served. Turkeys were roasted and served with all the trimmings, and apple and pumpkin pies were available for dessert.