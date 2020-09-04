Three area Methodist churches have scheduled dinners for this month:
• CLYDE — The United Methodist Church at 84 Sodus St. will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 9.
The dinner will be takeout only. Only 100 tickets will be sold.
Dinners cost $8. They include spaghetti, homemade meatballs, homemade sauce, salad, Italian bread, and a brownie.
Meals will be delivered directly to cars through the church’s back door.
Contact Deb Blasczak at (315) 923-2224 or Pam Anstee at (315) 923-3491 to make a reservation.
• SODUS POINT — The Sodus Point United Methodist Church at 7490 Ontario St. will offer a mac-and-cheese dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
The dinner will be takeout only.
Dinners cost $8. The menu includes the church’s famous mac and cheese, green beans, a roll, and a brownie.
Drive around the back of the church, to the parking lot, and event staffers will deliver dinner to your car.
• SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls United Methodist Church at 2 Chapel St. will host a chicken barbecue from 3-6 p.m. or until sold out Sept. 17 on the property’s State Street front lawn.
Dinners, which are catered by Dewey’s, cost $10. There are no presale tickets. The menu includes chicken, two sides, roll and a dessert.
All proceeds benefit the SFUMC and Church World Service.