LYONS — New Life Assembly of God, 7608 State Route 31, Lyons, will be hosting Southern Gospel group, Eternal Vision, Sunday Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
This group has performed at the annual National Quarter Convention, and has appeared at the Grand Old Opry.
The event is free, but donations are accepted. To learn more about Eternal Vision, visit their website, www.eternalvision.net, or view this link: https://vimeo.com/354922620/047a38ca3a.
Contact the church at NewLifeLyons@gmail.com, or call or text them at (585) 315-3475 for further information.