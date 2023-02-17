GENEVA — Rabbi Dr. Ann Landowne has been named interim director of the Abbe Center for Jewish Life and Hillel Advisor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. For the past 10 years, Landowne has served as Rabbi of Temple Beth-El on South Main St., which is across the street from the Abbe Center.
“Rabbi Ann has a passion for the Geneva community and the people of Hobart and William Smith Colleges,” says Chaplain and Dean for Spiritual Engagement, the Rev. Nita Byrd, who has worked with Landowne on campus and in the community on several initiatives such as the virtual Restorative Justice Circles held in response to George Floyd’s death.
“We are very pleased to welcome her leadership to help guide students on their journeys to explore their Jewish identity,” says Byrd.
Ordained at Hebrew Union College, Landowne served at Temple Beth-El in Dubuque, Iowa before moving to Geneva in 2013. A physician, she graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and holds a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University. She is a member of the Geneva Area Interfaith Council. While holding her position at HWS, she will continue to work part-time as a psychiatrist along with her congregational work.
“I am looking forward to helping students continue Hillel activities, Shabbat dinners and holiday observances, along with participating in events with the wider HWS and local community,” says Landowne, who notes she can often be spotted walking her dog Poe around Odell’s Pond.
She fills the vacancy created by Julianne Miller, who now serves as Assistant Director of the Center for Spirituality, Hillel Advisor, and Interfaith Program Specialist at Nazareth College.