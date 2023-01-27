ROCHESTER — Funeral arrangements have been made for the Most Rev. Matthew H. Clark, bishop emeritus for the Diocese of Rochester.
Clark died Sunday at 85 years old. He retired in 2012 after 33 years of leading Rochester’s Roman Catholic Diocese.
A public visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park, Rochester. Evening Prayers will follow at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart.
Another public visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart, which will be followed by a Funeral Mass at noon.
Burial in the Bishops Crypt, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, will immediately follow the Mass.
Bishop Clark’s death was announced in a letter released by his successor, Bishop Salvatore Matano. It reported that he died in his room at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rochester Motherhouse infirmary in Pittsford, where he had been living since June 2020. Clark was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, and Matano’s letter noted the death followed a period of declining health.
A native of Waterford in Saratoga County, Clark was the second-youngest bishop in the United States at 41 years old when he was installed in 1979 at the Community War Memorial arena.