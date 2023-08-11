GENEVA — The Rev. Nita Byrd, chaplain and Dean for Spiritual Engagement at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, recently was inducted as a Distinguished Fellow during the Colleges and Universities of the Anglican Communion’s (CUAC) XI Triennial Conference held at Trinity College and Janet Clarke Hall in Melbourne, Australia.
During the conference’s concluding banquet, Byrd was recognized for her leadership among Episcopal colleges and in convening Colleges and Universities of the Anglican Communion chaplains.
She was one of 80 delegates from 55 colleges and universities of the Worldwide Anglican Communion participating in the conference. The conference’s theme of “Rediscovering Community” addressed what it means on campuses to return to in-person instruction, though with lingering effects from isolation caused by COVID-19. The conference returned for the first time in six years due to the pandemic.
“This year, as we met for the first time following the global pandemic, we had an opportunity to discuss what does it mean to be communities of learning in our institutions of higher education,” Byrd said. “The discussion provided opportunities to share, from global perspectives, time for theological reflection and relationship building within this unique network of individuals committed to higher education.”
Other topics included how participating CUAC institutions value the pursuit of knowledge while integrating diverse perspectives within a community that promotes compassion, acceptance, safety and belonging to enhance students’ experience.
Dean Jeremy Law of Canterbury Christ Church University presented on “Discerning Truth.” He was joined by Professor of Theology Dr. Esther Mombo at St. Paul’s Limuru, Kenya, who presented on deepening learning in a post-modern context. The Rev. Ray Minniecon, pastor at Sacred Trees Indigenous Ministries in Sydney, richly grounded the conference with the Aboriginal perspective, as well as presenting on “Enhancing Community.”
The Rev. Canon James Callaway, who retired as General Secretary after 12 years, told the conference, “What I treasure most are the dreams and fears that members have shared, whether principals, chaplains, or students. I have been amazed by the commitment and imagination that our members bring to finding creative solutions.”
Dr. Lilian Jasper, President of Women’s Christian College in Chennai, India, was elected chair, joined by The Rt. Rev. Martin Wharton, retired Bishop of Newcastle, UK as vice chair, Dr. Gisela Luna, President of Trinity University of Asia in Manila, Philippines as secretary and Dr. Joel Cunningham, Vice Chancellor Emeritus, University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee, as treasurer.
Colleges and Universities of the Anglican Communion is a worldwide network of Anglican colleges and universities that exists for the mutual flourishing of its members through engaging each other, their churches and societies as they seek to enable their students, staff, and faculties to become active and responsible citizens in God’s world.