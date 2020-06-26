Beginning this Sunday, June 28, the Clyde and Rose Methodist churches, led by the Rev. Karen Heit, will begin drive-in worship services.
Clyde’s service will begin at 9 a.m., and the service in Rose will begin at 11 a.m.
Attendees will stay in their cars, so will not be required to wear masks.
Disinfected hymnals will be available for sign-out in the back of the Anstee car in Clyde and will be kept by the worshipper for the duration of the pandemic.
Due to the change to drive-in worship, the 10 a.m. playing of the outside chimes for 15 minutes at the Clyde church has ended. Church officials hope that village residents enjoyed the music.
All are welcome to join in at either service.