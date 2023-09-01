WATERLOO — St. Francis-St. Clare Parish, which includes St. Mary Church in Waterloo and St. Patrick Church in Seneca Falls, is beginning its student religious education classes for Pre-K-9th grades.
Classes will be held on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to noon for Pre-K through seventh grade.
Also offered are Home Study Pre-K to seventh grade, which is available upon request. Confirmation classes will begin Sept. 10 for 8th and 9th grades. Meetings for the parents of children entering second grade, who will receive their First Communion, will be Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. or Sept. 23 at a.m. at the Ministry Center, 35 Center St., Waterloo.
If you want to register your child in one of these programs and/or missed the parent registration session, contact Pam Kane at Pamela.kane@dor.org or call at 315-651-4351.
“Family Masses are planned throughout the year. We are excited for this year’s program," Kane said.