WATERLOO — The First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo will host an Indoor Yard Sale, Bake Sale and Barbecue at the church at 42 East Main St. on July 22-23.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a bag sale on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be household items, clothing, books, milk bottles, jewelry and much more.

A chicken and pork barbecue will be held in front of the church, curbside on Friday from 3 p.m. until sold out. A dinner costs $12. 

For additional information, call (315) 539-3535.

