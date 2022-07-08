WATERLOO — The First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo will host an Indoor Yard Sale, Bake Sale and Barbecue at the church at 42 East Main St. on July 22-23.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a bag sale on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be household items, clothing, books, milk bottles, jewelry and much more.
A chicken and pork barbecue will be held in front of the church, curbside on Friday from 3 p.m. until sold out. A dinner costs $12.
For additional information, call (315) 539-3535.