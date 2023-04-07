GENEVA — Every year on Good Friday, Christians meditate on Jesus’ sacrifice in suffering death by crucifixion. Before rushing ahead to Easter Sunday with its message of resurrection and a new life, Good Friday is a time to think about Jesus’ suffering, pain and intensity.
One way Christians have traditionally meditated on Good Friday is by reading and reflecting on the seven last words of Jesus from the cross.
Luke records the final words in this passage, Luke 23:44: “It was now about the sixth hour, and there was darkness over the whole land until the ninth hour, while the sun’s light failed. And the curtain of the temple was torn in two. Then Jesus, calling out with a loud voice, said, ‘Father, into your hands I commit my spirit!’ And having said this he breathed his last.” (Luke 23:44)
Today at St. Stephen Church, 48 Pulteney St., in Geneva’s Our Lady of Peace Parish, Father Carlos Sanchez will celebrate “The Last Seven Words of Jesus.” The celebration begins at 7 p.m.