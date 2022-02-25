LYONS — Lyons Free Soup & Sandwich has been successfully offering free nutritious lunches in town since December 2020.
The last Wednesday of each month, a bagged lunch of hot soup, a choice of sandwich, and fruit has been available for free at the Lyons United Methodist Church at the corner of William and Queen streets (the church with the clock). A soup spoon, napkin and crackers are included. Church officials say the response has been enthusiastic.
As of March 23, lunches will be expanded to the last two Wednesdays of each month. Lunches are available for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the parking lot side of the church. Call the church for a reservation at (315) 946-6035 by noon on the day before to ensure sufficient food will be prepared. If there is no answer, leave a message.
Donations can be made payable and mailed to Lyons Methodist Church, 93 Williams St., Lyons, NY 14489 with “for lunches” in the memo line or brought to the church between 11:30 and 12:30 on days when lunches are served. Volunteers interesting in helping with the program can call the church office.
Please take a reusable bag to carry your lunch.