MIDDLESEX — The Middlesex United Methodist Church will hold its annual Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 23.
Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the service. All are welcome to attend.
The church is at 1162 Route 245.
MIDDLESEX — The Middlesex United Methodist Church will hold its annual Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 23.
Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the service. All are welcome to attend.
The church is at 1162 Route 245.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.