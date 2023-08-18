CANANDAIGUA — Gus Lloyd, host of “Seize the Day” on Sirius XM’s The Catholic Channel, will be the featured speaker Saturday at a free, one-day engagement at Notre Dame Retreat House.
“The goal of bringing Gus in is to fight the perception that Notre Dame is closing and to expose the wonder of The Notre Dame Retreat House to more people,” said board Chairman Tom Crumlish. “The Redemptorists Fathers served thousands of people since opening Notre Dame in 1967, but due to the constraints of their aging priests, it was time for the lay community to step up and help keep the mission alive and thriving. We hope events like this free, one-day retreat with Gus Lloyd will attract and encourage new supporters to explore all Notre Dame has to offer.”
The event — which has reached full capacity — is being sponsored by the 100% volunteer board of directors, which recently took over operations of the retreat house from the founding Redemptorist Fathers.
Lloyd’s morning talk radio show on The Catholic Channel airs weekdays from 7:30-10 a.m. EST and is re-broadcast from 7:30-10 a.m. PST on the west coast. He has been in Catholic radio for over 30 years, with the last 16 years on The Catholic Channel. Before that he hosted the morning show on Spirit FM in Tampa.
He and Michelle, his wife of 43 years, live in the Tampa Bay area. They have four children and two grandchildren.
When not on the radio or speaking, Gus and Michelle love to travel. They regularly lead pilgrimages to the Holy Land, Europe and other destinations. One of their greatest adventures was walking half of the Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2019.
Since officially taking over operations on Aug. 1, the board has named long-time Notre Dame employee Nancy Lynch as the new director, hired an assistant director and a full-time chef, secured a maintenance team and has employed a team to manage housekeeping.
The retreat schedule is nearly filled for the remainder of 2023 and bookings have already begun for 2024. The board initiated a $500,000 capital campaign to make needed repairs to the beautiful, yet aging, facility. To date, more than $350,000 has been raised from community supporters, which will help defray the costs of major updates to the HVAC system and other immediate concerns.