DRESDEN — Good Samaritan Baptist Church is set to host "America Needs a Spiritual Revival," an old-time revival meeting with preaching by Evangelist Gerald Fielder.
A total of five revival meetings will be held on July 17 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on July 18-20 at 7 p.m. each evening.
Old-time hymns, old-time preaching at an independent Baptist church preaching His message from His Old Time KJV Bible.
The church is at 54 Main St. in Dresden. Contact Pastor Ed Rice for more information at (315) 521-3466 or check out www.GSBaptistChurch.com.