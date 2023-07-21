PORT GIBSON — The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 22 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $250,000 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York state, including $26,000 to the Port Gibson United Methodist Church to help fund exterior repairs and restoration.
The Port Gibson UMC is the congregation’s second home, completed during the Erie Canal heyday. Designed by Auburn architect Mr. Hamilton, and constructed in red brick by carpenter Ruel Taylor, also of Auburn, the congregation celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021.
The congregation reaches about 875 people annually through such activities as periodic community dinners, and empty pill bottle collections for distribution to the developing world. Small community groups meet at the church. The local cemetery board holds its meetings at the church.
“Our grants help maintain historic religious institutions that often anchor their communities,” said Peg Breen, president of the New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Our recent grantees have food, cultural and outreach programs that reach well beyond their congregations.”
The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, along with technical assistance, and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged over 1,600 grants totaling almost $15 million to 840 religious institutions statewide.
NY Landmarks Conservancy
The NY Landmarks Conservancy, a private non-profit organization, has led the effort to preserve and protect New York City’s architectural legacy for 50 years. Since its founding, the Conservancy has loaned and granted more than $60 million, which has leveraged almost $1 billion in 2,000 restoration projects throughout New York, revitalizing communities, providing economic stimulus and supporting local jobs. The Conservancy has also offered countless hours of pro bono technical advice to building owners, both nonprofit organizations and individuals.