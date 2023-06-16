PORT GIBSON — The Port Gibson United Methodist Church, also known as the “Shining Light,” is in the hamlet of Port Gibson in the town of Manchester. In December 2022, the church applied for a grant to assist in the restoration of the foundation, handicap ramp replacement, and to repair the base of the steeple of the 150-year-old church. The church has been informed that the Landmark Conservancy’s Sacred Sites Program has approved a matching grant of $26,000 toward the restoration cost of $159,138.
The church joins 835 houses of worship throughout New York state that have received more than $15.6 million in grants from the Sacred Sites Fund, supporting over $857 million in restoration and repair projects. The Sacred Sites Program has provided outreach services and technical advice to over 1,600 individual religious institutions. The Conservancy commends the local church and the congregation for recognizing the historic importance of this sacred site and maintaining it for future generations.
The Port Gibson United Methodist Church was built in 1871 on the foundation of a smaller cobblestone church that was first built in 1834. In 1996, it was listed on the National and State Historical Registers. In December 2021, the church celebrated 150 years of worshiping in the present building. The church is also the place where many residents have celebrated the most memorable events of their lives, weddings, baptisms, and funerals.
If you would like to help support the tradition, preserve the heritage, and ensure that a local landmark remains intact by contributing to the Restoration Fund, send a check made payable to Port Gibson UMC, Attn: Restoration Fund, PO Box 234, Port Gibson, NY 14537. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.