GENEVA — The members of The Presbyterian Church in Geneva have elected the Rev. Colin E. Pritchard as their new pastor.
Rev. Pritchard will begin his new call on Feb. 1. He is currently pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Victor, where he has served as pastor and head of staff since October 2004. He was ordained in September 2000 and is currently moderator of the Presbytery of Genesee Valley.
Pritchard follows the ministry of the Rev. Dr. Deborah Lind, who retired at the end of September.
The Rev. Pritchard is married to Dina Strasser, an English as a New Language Teacher in the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. The couple has two children, Rebecca, 17, and Ian, 15.
The Rev. Pritchard has a BA in psychology from Bates College, Master of Divinity degree from Colgate Rochester Crozier Divinity School, and a graduate certificate in Church Planting and Revitalization from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He has completed extensive continuing education in new church development, new worship communities, and has participated in songwriting and artist conferences. He also has served nationally as a New Church Development Coach for the Presbyterian Church USA for more than a decade.
He is volunteer chaplain for the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Musician/Chaplain for Serenity House (hospice) in Victor, and a leadership training day workshop and worship leader for the Presbytery of Genesee Valley. The Rev. Pritchard has served a variety of roles at Camp Whitman, was actively involved with the launch of Family Promise of Ontario County, and worked with his congregation to help the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard increase its capacity, as well as become a standalone nonprofit organization.