PENN YAN — Ninety-six years ago, in 1924, First Baptist Church of Penn Yan chartered Boy Scout Troop 44, and has been sponsoring a troop ever since.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, the church will host Boy Scout Sunday at its 10 a.m. worship service, celebrating almost a century of service by Troop 44. The service will be followed by a reception for Scouts, their families and the public in the Great Room.
Boy Scouts will actively participate in the service. Preliminary plans call for recognition of Scouts and their parents, a procession of flags by a Scout honor guard, the Pledge of Allegiance to both the American and Christian flags, the recitation of the Boy Scout Oath, Motto and Law, and a history of Troop 44 by Scoutmaster Mike Donovan.
The Rev. Don Lawrence, retired American Baptist pastor and church member, has chosen the topic “The Good Shepard” for his sermon.
Donovan has spent a lifetime of participation in Scouting beginning as a Cub Scout in Pack 44 and continuing as a Scout in Troop 44. As an adult he was a Den Leader for his son’s den and from 1994 to 1997 was Cubmaster of Pack 44. In 1997, he transitioned to Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 44, and became Scoutmaster three years later, a post he has now held for 20 years. During his tenure, he has helped numerous Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Donovan succeeded long-time Scoutmaster, the late Richard Johnson, who was an active member of First Baptist Church.
Members of the community are invited to attend both the service and the reception.