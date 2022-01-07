SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls United Methodist Church at 2 Chapel St. will celebrate the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day during its worship service scheduled for Jan. 16.
The Rev. Carlos Rosa-Laguer, a native of Puerto Rico, will be the special guest preacher.
Rosa-Laguer has been a United Methodist pastor for 30+ years. He currently serves as superintendent of the Finger Lakes and the Niagara Frontier districts of the Upper NY Annual Conference. His visit to Seneca Falls coincides with Human Relations Sunday in the United Methodist denomination and the national observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, which is Jan. 17.
In his sermon, Rosa-Laguer will share his experiences as a person of color living in the United States, as well as his insights about the progress made and the challenges that still remain for the Church and society in combating racism.
All are invited to attend the 10 am. worship service. Masks and social distancing are required.
Sunday school for children 3 years old through sixth grade begins in the sanctuary at 10:15 a.m.
For more information, contact the church office at sfumc1@verizon.net or (315) 568-6306.