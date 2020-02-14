A GodQuest Christian Silent Retreat for women will be held May 1 to 3 at The Abbey of Genesee, 3258 River Road, Piffard.
GodQuest offers a time to be alone with God for an extended amount of time to devote oneself to prayer, journaling, scripture, nature, and quiet reflection. The program includes group worship, spiritual direction and written helps.
The cost is $195, which includes a private room for two nights and six meals.
The registration deadline is April 15.
Retreat leaders are Director Donna Lewis of Seneca Falls and co-leader Jennifer Lapp of Buffalo.
GodQuest is a non-denominational, not-for-profit organization incorporated in the state of Ohio. It celebrated 20 years in ministry in 2016.
For room availability, information, or to request a brochure, call (315) 549-3016 or email info@godquest.com.
GodQuest’s website is GodQuest.com.