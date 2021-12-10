SENECA FALLS — The Rev. Greg Asimakoupoulos, chaplain at Covenant Living at the Shores, will be a featured guest at the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival this weekend.
The annual festival is marking the 75th anniversary of the Frank Capra’s holiday favorite of the same name. Asimakoupoulos will join surviving cast members of the popular film, as well as Monica Capra Hodges, the granddaughter of Frank Capra; she lives in Mount Vernon.
“I was first invited to speak at the festival in 2015 following the release of my book ‘Finding God in It’s a Wonderful Life,’” Asimakoupoulos told the Reporter. “Since that time, I have made the trip each December, with the exception of last year, when the festival was canceled due to Covid.”
During festival weekend, Asimakoupoulos will be the guest preacher at the United Methodist Church of Seneca Falls and will give a lecture at the First Presbyterian Church. In addition, he will sign copies of his book, which has just been updated and expanded for the anniversary.
Asimakoupoulos also will be included in a radio documentary about “It’s a Wonderful Life” produced by the BBC that will be aired in England the day after Christmas.
“A producer for the BBC saw my sermon ‘The Gospel According to George Bailey’ announced on the festival website,” Asimakoupoulos explained. “Since she is doing a commemorative program about the movie and its religious overtones, she reached out to me.”
Copies of “Finding God in It’s a Wonderful Life” are available at Island Books.