SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Methodist Church, 2 Chapel St., will host several events, including spiritual renewal sessions and a prayer retreat in the coming weeks.
Spiritual Renewal Daybreak sessions will be offered from 6:15 to 7:15 a.m. or 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Eventide sessions will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Each will be led by John Pratt to help you recharge your spiritual self in the middle of the week. It will be a time of prayer, practicing the presence of God and discussing a reading for the day from the Bible, Our Daily Bread, The Upper Room or other reading that you might want to share.
A Prayer Retreat will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Keith Kristich will lead participants in the contemplative spiritual practice of "centering prayer" through Scripture readings, focused meditation, personalreflection, and small group discussion. This workshop is a continuation of a similar retreat that Keith conducted in 2019. Previous attendance is not required, however.
Kristich is a certified Contemplative Prayer and Retreat Leader with private practices in Buffalo and Orchard Park, N.Y. He teaches centering prayer and meditation in group settings and does life coaching in one-on-one settings. A donation of $6 is suggested for this workshop, which includes materials and snacks. To register, contact the church office at (315) 568-6306 or sfumc1@verizon.net.