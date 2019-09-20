NEWARK — The Baby Closet Ministry at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., is celebrating its 13th anniversary in 2019.
The Baby Closet Ministry is a mission of the people of St. Mark’s Parish to help Wayne County families in crisis provide for the needs of their infants and young children.
The Baby Closet provides free diapers, clothing, formula, toiletries and other baby and toddler items.
An appointment can be arranged by calling one of the following members: Christine Goebert at (315) 331-6205; Susan Lipke at (315) 331-0615; Susan Cupriks at (315) 332-8509; Amy Nicholson at (315) 573-2493; or Connie Frank at (315) 945-3282.
St. Mark’s worship service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.