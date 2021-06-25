WATERLOO — The Queen of Peace Apostolate will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Our Lady of Medjugorje Friday at St. Mary’s Church. Exposition, Benediction, and the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m., with Holy Mass to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Bonacci.
The mission of the Queen of Peace Apostolate is to make known the messages of Our Lady of Medjugorje. The celebration is open to all.
For more information about the Celebration or Our Lady of Medjugorje, visit www.QueenofPeaceApostolate.com.