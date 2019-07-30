Two iconic Finger Lakes religious sites are among 23 properties throughout the state to receive Sacred Sites Grants from the New York Landmarks Conservancy.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Geneva and Garrett Memorial Chapel in Keuka Park each received $15,000, part of a total of $256,000 awarded to 23 historic religious properties around the state.
“We feel it is very important to help maintain religious structures that provide a sense of history and place to communities,” Peg Breen, president of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, said in a news release. “Many also provide social service and cultural programs that benefit people beyond their congregations.”
The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, technical assistance, and workshops.
Since 1986, the program has pledged over 1,493 grants totaling more than $11.1 million to over 800 religious institutions statewide.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
St. Peter’s in Geneva was awarded a $15,000 Sacred Sites Grant to help fund stained glass window and roof restoration, part of a major parish hall renovation and expansion to better serve the congregation’s thriving music academy.
Designed by Richard Upjohn in 1868 and completed in 1870, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is an example of mid-19th century religious architecture. The Gothic Revival style church is constructed of Medina sandstone. The nearly one-acre church complex is an anchor of the Genesee Park National Register Historic District.
In addition to worship, the congregation reaches about 2,800 people a year through activities such as a weekly dinner, youth nutrition programs, music programming, and St. Peter’s Academy, a music program hosting multiple choral, instrumental, and dance classes and performance groups.
Garrett Memorial Chapel
Garrett Memorial Chapel in Keuka Park was awarded a $15,000 Sacred Sites Grant to help fund bell tower masonry repairs.
The chapel was built in 1931 as a memorial to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Garrett’s son, who died in young adulthood, ending the family line. Mortimor Freehof, a New York City architect, designed the Neo-Gothic chapel using Pennsylvania granite, Vermont slate, and elaborate cast stone trim.
The stained glass windows were prominent stained glass artist Frederick Wilson’s final commission. This small, seasonal chapel is a popular multi-faith wedding venue, and also has periodic concerts.
Over 5,000 visit the chapel annually.
