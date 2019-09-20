LYONS — Revival services with Terry Carter will be offered from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at New Life Assembly of God Church and Retreat Center, 7608 Route 31.
Evangelist Terry Carter from Missouri will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. services on Sunday, Sept. 29, and at 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.
Feeling overwhelmed by your life’s situations? Not sure where or who God is? Come to these free meetings to learn more of God’s love and care for you.
Nursery care for young children will be provided.
Call (315) 946-4164 for more information.