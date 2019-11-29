PHELPS — United Church of Phelps will host The Miracle of Jesus, a Bible-times Christmas event for families, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Families that visit The Miracle of Jesus will be transported back in time to the town of Bethlehem to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It has been some years since that special night, and the miracle baby has gone on to do some truly incredible things — bringing a little girl back to life, feeding thousands with just a few loaves of bread and some fish, and even overcoming death. The citizens of Bethlehem can’t stop talking about Jesus and his incredible life on earth. Families of all ages will be amazed at the authentic, multi-sensory experiences they’ll find in this village.
For more information, call (315) 548-2772.