Breakfast Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Christian Coffee Café, 125 Border City Road, Geneva. Pancakes or waffles, eggs, grits, potatoes, bacon or sausage. Cost: $8 to $10; children 10 and under eat for $4 to $8. Info: Angela Thomas at firstloveadvertising@gmail.com or (716) 393-7772.
Free Breakfast, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Ministry Center (former St. Mary School), 35 Center St., Waterloo. Menu: fresh pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, toast, coffee, orange juice, hot chocolate and tea. Presented by St. Francis-St. Clare. Info: (315) 539-8006.
Free Community Meal, 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 in the community center at the Junius Presbyterian Church, 621 Whiskey Hill Road, Junius. Info: (315) 539-9875.
Chicken & Biscuit Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at First United Methodist Church. 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls. Menu: Chicken and biscuits, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, applesauce, beverages and apple crisp. Take-outs available. Meals cost: $10/person. Info: (315) 568-6306.