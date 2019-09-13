VICTOR — A Discovering Christ program will be offered Thursday evenings from Sept. 26 to Nov. 14 at St. Patrick's Church, 115 Maple Ave.
The program will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to anyone 18 years of age or older — Catholics, non-Catholics, churchgoers, non-churchgoers, men, women, singles and couples. Each week, following a welcome, there will be a complimentary dinner, presentation and small group discussion.
To register or for more information, visit st.patricksvictor.org or call Sam at (585) 678-4472 or Dan at (585) 924-3898.