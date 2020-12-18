WATERLOO — Due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, the Waterloo Methodist Church at 21 E. Williams St. is having two Christmas services. Because seating is limited, the church has asked that those wishing to attend make a reservation for either night.
To make a reservation, call the church office at (315) 539-9665. If no one answers, leave a message with your name and the number of people planning to attend.
The services will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24. Both services will be streamed online. To watch, visit waterlooumc.com.