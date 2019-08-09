WATERLOO — Waterloo United Methodist Church, 21 E. Williams St., is hosting a vacation Bible school from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 to Thursday, Aug. 15.
"Roar VBS: Life is wild; God is good" will helps kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild. There will be Bible-learning activities, music, teamwork-building games, treats and Wild Bible Adventures. Youth will receive "sciency-fun gizmos" and Bible Memory Buddies.
Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through God Sightings.
Each day concludes with a Safari celebration that's open to family and friends at 8:05 p.m.
Participating youth will join a missions effort to provide nutrition packets and health checkups for moms and babies in need in Zambia, Africa.
"Roar" is open to kids from age 5 (kindergarten) to grade 6.
For more information, call (315) 539-9665.
