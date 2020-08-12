CANANDAIGUA — Remedy Intelligent Staffing, in partnership with Pactiv LLC, will host a drive-up hiring event from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at Pactiv’s Canandaigua facility.
The event will be held at 5250 North St. All candidates will be interviewed on the spot.
Pactiv LLC, the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of food packaging and food services products, has 50-plus open positions in packaging and operator roles.
Remedy created Thursday’s event to allow applicants to apply for jobs in the safety and comfort of their own cars. Candidates will be interviewed and offers may be extended onsite.
Remedy Intelligent Staffing is a full-service employment agency that specializes in providing contingent workforce solutions through temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire placements. As a locally owned franchise of EmployBridge, Remedy is part of the largest industrial staffing firm in North America.
For more information, or to apply for a job, visit www.remedystaffing.com/now-hiring, stop at Remedy’s Palmyra office at 628 E Main St., or call (315) 597-6939.