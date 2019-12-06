GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a Pinecone Remembrance Tree.
For a donation of $10, supporters will have a gold-colored “Remembrance Cone” hung on the tree in the main lobby of Geneva General Hospital. A message will be placed on each cone in celebration of a special occasion or person, in honor of a special person, or in memory of a loved one.
A commemorative registry album will be on display to acknowledge the special events and people that have been remembered.
To participate, send $10 per cone to General Hospital Auxiliary, Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456. If desired, an acknowledgment will be sent.
For more information, call (315) 787-4050.
The Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary supports the Hospital and the Living Centers in Geneva through donations of time and funds.