NEWARK — The Dec. 13 Friends of the Newark Public Library Book Review Luncheon will feature Dr. Fred Hicks and Trudy Hicks as John and Abigail Adams reviewing the book “Abigail and John — Portrait of A Marriage,” by Edith Belle Gelles.
Prolonged separation, war, the death of two children, tension between career and commitment to family — all of these waves of pressure broke violently upon the marital relationship of John and Abigail Adams.
This double biography of Abigail and John examines their remarkable marriage in the context of the revolutionary and federal periods by shifting the historical lens to their family.
The luncheon is set for noon at the Newark Public Library, 121 High St., opposite the Newark-Arcadia Museum.
Lunch is $5.
Reservations are necessary by calling the library at (315) 331-4370 no later than Tuesday, Dec. 10.