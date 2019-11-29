PENN YAN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County will hold its annual meeting and dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Penn Yan Elks Lodge 1722, 133 Main St.
The featured speaker is Colby Petersen, district manager for the Yates County Soil & Water Conservation District.
The menu includes beef brisket, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, winter squash, mixed greens salad, and assorted cookies and brownies. Climbing Bines, Stever Hill Winery and the FLCC Viticulture and Wine Center will provide wine and beer tastings.
The cost is $12.
Space is limited.
Reservations are required by Dec. 2 at (315) 536-5123 or mam752@cornell.edu.