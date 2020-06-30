NEWARK — Streets, front yards and parks got cleaner and greener recently during the village’s 14th Annual Community Pride Day.
New rules this year included:
• Residents had to work as a household group and keep six feet away from other groups.
• Arrival times were spaced out and only one person with mask and gloves from each group could get out of the car to sign in.
• Volunteers brought plants to cars and residents were asked to take two jugs of water and their own tools, if possible.
That did not deter volunteers who planted flowers, pulled weeds and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners all over the village cleaned and adorned their front yards and store fronts with flowers to make the community sparkle.
Winners of this year’s contest include ESL Federal Credit Union for “Most Colorful Newark Business Exterior” and to Timothy and Kathleen Tanea at 405 East Ave. for “Most Colorful Newark Resident’s Front Yard.” Each won a $200 prize.
The Community Pride Day Committee would like to thank the following businesses and organizations for their support: Walmart, Secor Hardware and Home Center, HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet, Plassche Lumber, Q’s Landscape Enterprise Inc., Newark Rotary Club, Newark Garden Club, the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, and the Village of Newark.